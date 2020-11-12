Florence Sylvia (Frost) Ellis, 85, of Windham Summit, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehab Center. Florence was born on Jan. 29, 1935 at home in Dushore, a daughter of the late Harry L. and Lenora (Norconk) Frost. At a young age, she and her family moved to Johnson City. Florence was a graduate of Johnson City High School and was a graduate of the Wilson Hospital School of Nursing. On May 10, 1958 in Johnson City, Florence married Glen G. Ellis, together they shared 58 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 10, 2016. Florence and Glen were devoted members of the Nichols United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Florence dedicated her life to serving others, for many years she worked in Infection Control and ICU at the Tioga General Hospital. Following the closing of Tioga General, Florence shared her love of nursing with Tioga County and Guthrie Hospice. She loved to be able to bring comfort to the patients and families. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who treasured the time spent with family. Florence always found the good in everyone and was the bright shining light to many. She enjoyed spending time cooking and baking, reading and studying genealogy.
Florence will be greatly missed by her children, Victoria (Ron) Moore; Edward (Lauri) Ellis, William (Melissa) Ellis; her grandchildren, Jesse (Casey) Ransom, Becky (John) Kolesar, Lenny Kobbe, Lindsey (Bryan) Rought, Joshua and Benjamin Ellis; five great-grandchildren, Myla Ransom, Christopher and Henry Rought, Madison Kobbe, and Brooke Kolesar; a brother, Boyd Frost; sisters-in-law, Beverly Frost and Ethel Frost; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Florence was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her loving husband, Glen; her siblings: Leonard Frost, Wayne Frost; Dorothy (Frost) Sabol and a sister-in-law: Beverly Frost.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, and social distancing. A period of visitation will also be held on Friday, Nov. 13 from 10 to 11 am at the Nichols United Methodist Church, Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. Masks will be required. Florence will be laid to rest next to Glen at a private graveside service in the Osborne Hill Cemetery. Memories may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Friends who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 -1 N. Main Street, Nichols, NY 13812 or Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Florence S. Ellis.
