Florence Thall-Schill
April 25, 1926 – January 29, 2023
“Flo”, age 96, passed away peacefully at the Sayre Health Care Center. Florence was raised and educated with her two brothers, Russell and Jim Pengelly, in Factoryville, Pennsylvania. Her parents were William and Helen Pengelly.
After high school, Florence worked for the Defense Department in Washington DC during World War II. After the war, she married Donald Schill, a dairy farmer in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania. Together they had four sons, John, Eric, Tom and Larry. Eric passed away in infancy. George Kelly came to live and work the family farm early in life and was considered part of the family.
Florence was caring, compassionate, funny and intelligent. Family was the central focus of her life and she was always reaching out to help in any way possible.
Florence worked at the Troy Silk Label, SRU High School and the Smithfield cream cheese factory.
Florence married Robert Thall later in life and lived in Canton, Pennsylvania for several years.
Florence is survived by three sons, John, Tom and Larry, two grandchildren, Sarah McLaughlin and Bridgette Kimmer as well as several great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held during the Spring Season.
