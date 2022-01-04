Mrs. Floryce Farr, age 60, wife of Lloyd Farr, of Laceyville, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Floryce was born June 10, 1961, in Meshoppen, PA, a daughter of the late Gustave Adolph Kohler III and Eva May Crandall Kohler. She attended Elk Lake School. She met and married Lloyd Farr of Laceyville, on July 7, 1979.
Floryce was a caregiver and enjoyed being around people and helping others. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially drawing, of which she was very gifted. She also liked playing board games with her friends.
Surviving:
Husband: Lloyd Farr, Laceyville, PA
Daughter: Jessica (Bruce) Thompson, Maxton, NC
Grandchildren: Christian Thompson, Maxton, NC, Gavin Thompson, Maxton, NC
Siblings: Gilbert (Darlene) Kohler, West Auburn, PA, Eva (Branden Vanderpool) Farr, Laceyville, PA, Rita (William) Dennis, Sugar Run, PA
Sister-in-law: Fred (Nancy) Buchler-Kohler, Utah
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald Kohler and Frederick Kohler, and a sister Harriett Kohler.
Funeral Services will be held at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Myers, pastor of the Biblical Baptist Church, Meshoppen, PA, officiating. Interment will follow at the Forkston Cemetery.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA, on Wednesday morning, January 5, 2022, from 10:00AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.