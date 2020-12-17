Floyd Arthur Post, 84, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020 at home.
Floyd was born on Dec. 23, 1935 in Towanda, the son of the late Jeffery William Arthur and Ruth Alleen (Shores) Post. Floyd married Nancy Lillian Wilbur on Oct. 5, 1957.
Floyd was a graduate of Towanda High School, class of 1954. Floyd worked as a farm hand, worked at Sylvania and Westinghouse before he found his true vocational calling as a carpenter. Floyd built many houses from foundation to finishing touches, along with remodeling and the like. Floyd also raised Angus beef on his and Nancy’s small farm on Shores Hill. Floyd enjoyed playing guitar and singing his favorite country songs, golfing and wood cutting.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter’s Clara Post of Athens, PA; Diane and husband Jim Shanks of North Towanda, and Judy and husband Dean Melchior of Franklin Lakes, NJ; grandchildren: Amanda and husband Jonathan Stradling of Tokyo, Japan; Justin and wife Loribeth Barden of Fairfax, VA; Jeff and wife, Megan Towner of Towanda, PA; Katherine Barden and Grant Lockhard of Washington D.C.; Andrew Melchior of Mahwah, NJ; and Lauren Melchior of Chicago, IL; Nancy’s sister Ellen and husband Jim Gunn; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, and Wyatt Barden; Sawyer and Lyla Stradling; Rylan Cook, and Eric and Avery Towner; and several cousins, nephews, nieces.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was predeceased by his siblings: Helen Mae (Post) Phillips, Carl Ernest Post, and sister-in-law Rena Post and grandson, Eric Jon Towner.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolence may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
