R. (Bob) Ammerman died at home in Waltham, Massachusetts on Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was 92.
Bob was born Aug. 3, 1928 in Sheshequin, Pennsylvania a son of the late Leonard Charles Ammerman and Sarah Jane (Searfoss) Ammerman. A graduate of Athens High School he played sports on many of their teams.
He married Helen F. Swackhamer on Nov. 24, 1948 in the Church of Christ in Sayre, Pennsylvania. They lived a short while in Pennsylvania before moving to a home they built in Endicott, New York. In 2019 they moved to Massachusetts to be closer to family. Helen died Sept. 18, 2019.
Bob worked over 35 years for IBM Corporation in Endicott, New York. Upon retirement from IBM, Bob and Helen combined their talents and passions for crafts and woodworking to establish BAHA Creations and displayed their goods at numerous craft shows. Bob later became a school bus driver for the Maine Endwell School District for over 16 years.
In 1964, the couple purchased a brand new truck and camper which enabled them to travel the country near and far with their four children. Upon retirement, they traded in their camper for a recreational vehicle to continue their travels.
Bob was a sports enthusiast. Football was his game and the New York Giants was his team. He loved the game of golf and when he had to retire his clubs you would find him on Saturday and Sunday afternoons comfortably watching the weekend match.
In addition to his wife of 70 years, Helen, he was predeceased by his son, Dean R. Ammerman; two grandchildren, Leslie and Derek Ammerman; his brother, Arthur Ammerman (late Erma).
He leaves his children, Lynnette A. Almeida (Roger) of Waltham, MA, Debra J. ‘D.J.’ Templeman (George) of Huntingtown, MD and Brian L. Ammerman (Karen) of Carlisle, PA; his grandchildren, Stephen Ammerman (Michelle) of Binghamton, NY, Allison Ammerman of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kyle Ammerman (Alyssa) of Lehman, NY, Kristin Enright (Sean) of Burlington, MA, Jameson Almeida (Johnna) of Waltham, MA, Nathan Templeman (Jesse) of Midlothian, VA, Aaron Templeman of Richmond, VA, Chelsea Ammerman of Lowell, MA; step grandchildren, Jenn Lopiano of Carlisle, PA, Amy Fair (Brad) of Carlisle, PA, Vincent Lopiano (Cecilia) of Sperryville, VA; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Scarlett, Jack, Ryan, Josephine, Carson, Sawyer and Grace; step great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tayden, Ryann, Katy, Evan, Eugene, Zella; his brothers, Harold Ammerman (Priscilla) and Donald Ammerman (Loretta), all of Athens, Pennsylvania; in-laws, Howard Cole (late Shirley) of Waverly, New York, Larry Cole (Mikki) of Milan, Pennsylvania, James Cole (Loni) of Smithfield, Pennsylvania, Emma Beckwith (Robert) of Wachula, Florida, Joyce Crainey (Gerry) of Cayuta, New York; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, Sayre, on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a supper at the Litchfield Fire Hall after the service.
Memorials in his name may be made to American Heart Association, (www.heart.org) 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
