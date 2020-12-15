Floyd V. Ives, widower of Joyce (Smith) Ives, of Canton, (North Union, Tioga County) passed away at Broad Acres Nursing Facility in Wellsboro on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
Floyd Versal was born in Roaring Branch on Jan. 2, 1927, to the late Versal and Alta (Rauscher) Ives. He attended Roaring Branch Elementary Schools and Canton High School. Floyd proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He served the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas as a Seaman Guard and Traffic Police.
On May 7, 1948 he married the love of his life, Joyce Maxine Smith. It was very rare to see them without each other. On March 10, 1957 Floyd and Joyce bought their first and only home, where the raised their three children. He and Joyce were members of the North Union Church where Floyd served as a trustee.
Floyd was a man of many trades and an extremely hard worker. He was employed for H. Rockwell and Sons, F.P. Case Construction, Weldon Mfg., Bagley Lumber and would drive milk truck from time to time. His most recent employment was at Swayze Folding Box in Canton, where he was a mechanic and a foreman for 41 years. He very rarely missed a day of work. Floyd could be found doing odd jobs in his spare time such as cultivating gardens for others with his walk-behind tractor and enjoyed making cider on the weekends. He took great pride in planting a large garden every summer with Joyce, which always yielded an abundance of crops. Floyd was very generous with any extra produce he had, making sure his friends and family always received some. He also enjoyed hunting in the woods behind his house.
Surviving Floyd are his children, Gary (Maura) Ives, College Station, Texas, Cathy (Donald “Deb”) Baldwin, Liberty and Penny (David) Stroup, Plattsburg, New York; as well as seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a nephew and two nieces.
Floyd was predeceased by his wife Joyce in 2008 and a sister, Alta Burgess.
Burial will be held in the North Union Cemetery at the convenience of family. There are no calling hours or services at this time. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
