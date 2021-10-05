Floyd V. Ward, age 88, of Canton/Troy PA passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Floyd was born February 20, 1933 in Troy son of the late Leon & Phoebe (Kinney) Ward. He was a graduate of Troy High School and served his country with the US Navy aboard the USS Melvin from 1951 to 1955. Floyd was previously employed by National Homes, Dura Built and later painted homes and delivered the Williamsport Sun Newspaper. He was a member of the Lighthouse of Faith and Christian Missionary Alliance Churches. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a gifted musician playing the trumpet. His musical talents also included singing and being part of his church’s music programs. Floyd also found great joy in spending time with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his ten children, Deborah (Ward) Martin, Daniel Ward, Dawn (Ward) Birdsall, Leon Ward, David Ward, James Ward, Gary Ward, Linda (Ward) Adams, Andrew Ward, and Kris Ward; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Floyd was predeceased by his parents, a sister Doris Ward and brother, Robert Ward.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM to 12 Noon, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy PA. Floyd’s funeral service is private and interment will be in East Canton Cemetery, Canton, PA.
Memorials in Floyd’s memory may be made to the Lighthouse Youth Group, 141 East Main Street, Canton, PA 17724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.