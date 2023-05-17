Francelia May Burlington Neiley, age 93, lifelong resident of East Herrick, Bradford County, PA, passed away on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Guthrie Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit, Towanda, PA.
Francelia was born at home on September 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Cecil M. and Lyndel Frae Cole Burlington. She graduated from Camptown High School on May 29, 1947.
Early in her career, she worked at GTE Sylvania for a short time, followed by employment as a teacher’s aide at the Camptown Elementary School. She then began working with the Department of Public Welfare as a clerk, retiring from there in 1991 as a case worker.
Francelia delighted in collecting light houses. In her younger years, she enjoyed ceramics and made many keepsakes to share with her family. She was a skilled knitter, having created many dresses for her daughters and granddaughters and sweaters for her sons and grandsons. She also enjoyed reading, especially spending time with the Bible and reading books about British history and the Monarchy. In later years, Francelia spent a great deal of time on her computer, keeping up with her family and friends online. However, her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family in her home.
Surviving:
Two daughters and a son-in-law:
Lyndel Diane and Russell O’Neal East Herrick, PA
Cheryl Heiser Royersford, PA
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
James and Mary Neiley East Herrick, PA
John and Teresa Neiley Laceyville, PA
Francelia is also survived by ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, who was the light of her life in recent months.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by a son, Allen Roy “George” Neiley III on August 4, 2014; a grandson, Scott Burlington Neiley, on October 2, 2020; and a sister, Myrle Osgood, in May of 2010.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Herrickville United Methodist Church with Rev. Helen Learn officiating. Interment will follow in the East Herrick Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Saturday morning, May 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM in the Herrickville United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Francelia Neiley to the: Herrickville United Methodist Church, c/o Janice Sutton, 284 Sutton Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853, Herrickville Fire Company, 6149 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the
HOPS Ambulance Association, 6185 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
