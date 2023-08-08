Frances A. (Watkins) Barrett, Age 85, of Troy, passed away at home on Friday, August 4, 2023. She was born in Columbia Cross Roads on October 8, 1937 to the late Raymond & Marian (Leiby) Watkins. She attended Troy Schools and was married to the late Wilbur H. Barrett on February 11, 1955. Franny was a caregiver her entire life. She was honored for her many years of service at the Troy Community Hospital and retired after more than 25 years. She went on to work at the office of Dr. Edward Myal. After retirement, she cared for her mother and late husband at home until their passing. Franny and her husband, Willie, operated a dairy farm for many years which was later developed into Sugar Branch Lake. She enjoyed spending time at “The Lake” fishing, playing yard games and having picnics with her family and friends. Her hobbies included raising chickens, peacocks and watching wild birds at the feeders. Franny enjoyed playing the piano, tending to flowers, working outside and mowing the yard with her John Deere tractor. She also found joy in meeting frequently with her retired nursing colleagues, and friends in her faith. She loved her family, friends and the Gospel.
Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara (Charles) Perry of Troy, PA, and Wendy (Robert) Kupchin of Troy, PA. Three grandchildren, Dan (Laurie) Perry of Athens, PA, Jackie (Robert) McCoon of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, and Skyler Kupchin of California, MD. Three great-grandchildren, Caitlyn (Travis) Walcheski, Ryan Perry, and Hannah Perry, all of Troy, PA. One great-great-grandchild, James Walcheski of Troy, PA. A sister, Florence Confer of Bellefonte, PA, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers, Walter Dwight Watkins, Arthur Leiby Watkins and Raymond Larry Watkins.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, August 09, 2023 from 1 to 2 PM at the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy PA. Frances’s service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 PM. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, PA. Dinner to follow interment at Bradley Hall in Columbia Cross Roads where Franny attended school.
Memorials in Frances’s memory may be made to the Troy Guthrie Hospital, 275 Guthrie Drive Troy, PA 16947.
