Frances E. (Force) Loving, age 77, of Laceyville, PA passed away at her home and in the company of her loving family on Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022.
She was born in Retta, PA on January 11, 1945, the daughter of the late T.W. Force and Hilda Baker Bennett. Frances attended Wyalusing Valley High School where she would graduate with the class of 1962. After graduation, Frances became a “Jill of All Trades”, gaining employment in several different industries. Along with taking care of her family, she worked as a laborer for Proctor & Gamble, spent some time as a truck driver, and served as a caregiver for her mother.
In her free time, Frances enjoyed gardening and was an avid animal lover and activist, especially when it came to dogs. She also loved dancing and listening to music, and was a huge fan of Conway Twitty. Frances faced many challenges in life with a spirit that can not be compared.
Surviving Frances are her children, Lisa Creager of Tucson, AZ, John E. Sarnosky II of Virginia, Christy L. Furman of Little Meadows, PA, Shelly D. Swisher of Stevensville, PA, Francie J. Jurista of Laceyville, PA, and Roy M. Force of Wyalusing, PA; her grandchildren, Jessica Creager, Erika Jurik, Kamrie Sarnosky, Seaman 1st Class Collin Sarnosky, Andrew McGraw, Tawni Pipher, Scotti Pennypacker, Toni Amato, Christin Cooley, Ashley Reploeg, Ryan Force, Alexis Force, and Lee Repsher. She is also survived by lots and lots of great grandchildren and her BFF, Kay Gow.
Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her three brothers.
A private burial will be held at Overfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances’ name to your local chapter of the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left a www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
Arrangements were made with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623.
