Frances “Frannie” Bernadette Lupher, age 64, of Laceyville (Black Walnut), passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Wilkes Barre, surrounded by her family.
Frannie was born in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 1955, the daughter of the late, Francis Ridler, and Josephine Kowalczyk Ridler Boyer. After the death of her father, at an early age, Frannie was the step-daughter of the late John Boyer. Growing up in Wilkes Barre, Frannie was a graduate of the Coughlin High School, with the class of 1973. Frances would later attend Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, where she majored in Law Enforcement. After which she would later attend the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.
From 1974 until 1975, Frances was enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving her country stateside, stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas.
Frances would marry her husband, Stephen G. Lupher on Nov. 9, 1974. After moving to the Laceyville area with their family, Frannie was employed throughout the years, at Bluhm’s Shopping Center, in Laceyville, and for many years at Carters Market in Black Walnut, Frannie would retire in 2018, after years as an independent house cleaner.
Loving to spend most of her spare time, surrounded by her family, she had many hobbies including, bird watching, gardening, dancing, and collecting anything with Betty Boop, Frannie loved the time that she got to spend on the beach, and was a fierce card player, winning many card games, with her competition never figuring out how she would win. (Her family had their suspicions).
Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Stephen G. Lupher of Black Walnut, and her children, Dawn (Ashley) Bluhm, of Wyalusing, Kim (Eric) Krise, of Canton, and Donald (Lindsay) Lupher, of Camptown; four grandchildren, Katlyn, Alexander, Nicholas, and William. She is also survived by her sister, Joann (Scott) Geertsen, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and John (Diane) Boyer, of Hazelton; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Boyer; her father-in-law, Donald Lupher; and her mother-in-law, Cheryl Blake Lupher.
With abiding with Frannie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial services. A day of celebration, will be held on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Rought Hall American Legion Post No. 510, in Black Walnut.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
