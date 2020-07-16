Frances P. “Fran” (Barnes) Gaylord, 86, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born Aug. 29, 1933 in Franklin, New York, at home on the Barnes’ Family Farm.
Fran was a 4H leader for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needle point, and square dancing. Fran loved her flowers, bird watching, and her cats. She went to college later in life and obtained an associate degree.
She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters.
Frances is survived by her long-time companion, Charles Howard of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; daughter, Peggy R. Gaylord of Binghamton, New York; daughter, Rachel Chetel and husband Marc Nachman of Daytona Beach, Florida; son, Aaron P. Jr., and wife Barbara Gaylord of Northampton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Lora, Adam, Benjamin, and Allison; great-grandchildren, A.J., Levi, Luke, and Cate; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Close friends and family are welcome to stop by the house to visit with Charlie at their convenience. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made in Frances’ name to the: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or www.diabetes.org.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
