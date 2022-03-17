Francis A. “Whitey” Culver 73, of Wysox, PA passed away Saturday evening, March 12, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. “Whitey” as he was known by his family and many friends was born January 5, 1949, and grew up in Towanda, PA the son of Ardell Culver and Dorothy Potter Culver. He was employed by the Towanda Area School District for a number of years and operated his own cleaning business first in Texas and later in Towanda. Whitey also worked on oil rigs in Texas for many years. Whitey was well known for his strong faith in the Lord and as a visiting chaplain reaching out to residents at long term health care facilities in Bradford County, PA and Chemung County, NY. He was very proud and happy to unite couples in marriage. Whitey enjoyed spending time with people, sharing stories and jokes and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Whitey is survived by his wife, Janice B. “Jan” Culver of Wysox, children, Marc (Nancy) Culver of Scranton, Jeremiah Culver of Towanda, and Julia Culver of Peckville, PA, 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his brother, George “Pete” Culver of Elmira, NY as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Culver in 2020.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Ark of the Covenant Church, Brocktown, PA with Pastor Paul Benjamin officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.