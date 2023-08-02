Francis “Butch” Duane Rought, 73, of Ridgebury Township, PA passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA following a courageous battle against cancer. Francis was born December 8, 1949, in Towanda, PA the son of John William Rought Sr. and Mildred Leona Ackley Rought. He attended school in Towanda and was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox for 38 years until his retirement. Francis was an avid bowler and hunter.
He is survived by his companion, Pamela Ames, several stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, his siblings, Sharon Slocum and husband John of Wysox, Mary Heath and husband Jim of North Towanda, John Rought Jr. (Sheila) of Hornbrook, Joe Rought of Hornbrook, Harry “Pete” Rought and wife Sue of Camptown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Francis was predeceased by his wife, Kandice R. Rought on December 7, 2012, mother, Mildred Leona Ackley Rought on April 10, 2016, father, John William Rought Sr. on September 10, 1997, and sister-in-law, Carol Rought on April 9, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
