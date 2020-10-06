Francis J. Healy, age 83, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020 at The Williamsport Home in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
He was born on June 19, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Edward and Elaine Healy.
Francis grew up in Brooklyn, and graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1955.
He married Joan (Powers) on Sept. 14, 1963 at the Brooklyn Lady of Angels Church. In 1982, the family moved from Staten Island, New York to Troy, Pennsylvania, where they lived for the remainder of their 57 years of marriage.
Francis is survived his spouse Joan (Powers) Healy; brother Edward (Stella) Healy; son James (Kelly) Healy of Paris, France, son Kenneth (Kristie) Healy of Williamsport, son Peter (Bonnie) Healy of Elmira, New York, daughter Cathy (Christian) Vollmann of Weathersfield, Vermont; granddaughters Mercedes (Ryan) Palmer, Ashley (Tye) Sheets, Tara Healy, Caitlin Vollmann and Aimee Vollmann and grandsons Sean Healy and Patrick Vollmann.
Francis spent the majority of his career working at the Department of Marine and Aviation for the City of New York. After moving to Pennsylvania, Francis worked as a purchasing manager at Penn-Troy Manufacturing, Troy, from which he retired in 2001.
Francis was a member of the Knights of Columbus – Third Degree. He had many hobbies, including antique cars, model cars, hockey and license plate collecting. Francis’ later years were spent riding his lawn tractor, watching old movies and relaxing with his cats.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Saint Boniface Church, Williamsport. The family will begin greeting friends and family at 2:30 p.m. with mass beginning at 3 p.m. A private burial will be held by the family at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Troy Fire Department, 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA, 16947.
(Kaufman Funeral Home & Cremation Services)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.