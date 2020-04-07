Mr. Francis James Hochberg, age 93, well-known refrigeration expert, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side.
Francis was born on Feb. 5, 1927, a son of the late James H. and Agnes E. Poye Hochberg.
He graduated from the Cherry Township High School, a member of the class of 1944. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served until he was honorably discharged in 1946. He attended electrical and refrigeration school in Philadelphia. In Sharon Hill, Francis was very involved as a Boy Scout troop leader with troop No. 107, where his son David became an Eagle Scout.
He worked in the Philadelphia area for HJ Welsch Co. and sold Carrier Refrigeration equipment, in the HVAC business for 25 years. He returned to Sullivan County and started Hochberg Refrigeration and Electrical in 1974, which he purchased from Andy Bradley’s company. He operated his business until retiring in 2017 at the age of 90. He was a 50 year plus member of RSES and held many mechanical trade certifications.
Francis was an active member of American Legion Loyalsock Post No. 996 in Dushore and was their financial officer for many years. He was a member of Sharon Hill Memorial Post No. 193 before returning to Sullivan County. He was a member of St. Basil’s Catholic Church in Dushore. Francis also served as a member of the Dushore Borough Council for several terms.
Francis enjoyed spending time with his family, his work, and sharing time with family and friends. He loved his cabin, fishing, photography, watching birds and attending Legion activities. He was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and NASCAR Winston Cup. He was also a Master Mason of Union Lodge No. 108, F. &A.M., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are his son, David Hochberg of Tucson, Arizona; three daughters, Donna (Danny) Curry of Dushore, Pennsylvania, Joyce Farley of Dushore, Pennsylvania, Kimberley Hochberg of Pittsboro, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Randa Hochberg of Dushore, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Gerald J. and Dorothy Hochberg of Jonestown, Pennsylvania, Joseph and Kimberly Hochberg of New Albany, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Agnes Bryan of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, Irene McMahon of New Albany, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Aaron Seitz of Pittsboro, North Carolina, James Seitz of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Laura (Kevin) Hardy of Vanceboro, North Carolina, Christopher Curry (Regan) Chagal of Alameda, California, James Hochberg of Mantua, New Jersey, Amanda (Paul) Banff of Mickleton, New Jersey, Jennifer (James) DeHart of Folsom, New Jersey, David (Delilah) Hochberg Jr. of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Nicole (John) Weidow of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Leanne (Tyler) Hochberg-Nell of Rigby, Idaho, Neill (Jade) Stark of Silverdale, Washington, Lisa (Craig) Dostick of Muncy, Pennsylvania, Crystal Spencer of Dushore, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Noah Hardy, Castor Hardy, Mira Chagal, Alex Hochberg, Andrew Hochberg, Christian Hochberg, Natalie Banff, Paul Banff, Melanie Banff, David Hochberg III, Rachelle Dostick, Lincoln Dostick, Ellianna Dostick, Travis Spencer, Alison Spencer, Mariah Weidow, Nicolas Weidow and Justin Weidow. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son, James Francis Hochberg of Dushore, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 27, 2009; a son-in-law, James W. Farley of Dushore, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 14, 2014; sisters, Mary Hochberg in 1936, Genevieve Potter of Towanda, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 20, 1999, Loretta Ferguson, of Linden, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 2010, Margaret Anne Hochberg Scanlin of Overton, Pennsylvania, on May 5, 2011; and by brothers, Robert L. Hochberg of Berkshire, New York, on May 15, 2001, and John D. Hochberg of Dushore, Pennsylvania, on June 1, 2008; his wife of 28 years, and the mother of his children, Loraine Lasalle McCord, on Nov. 26, 2015.
A celebration of his life with Military Honors accorded by members of the American Legion Loyalsock Post No. 996 and members of the United States Navy Honor’s Detail will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced.
Interment was held in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Loyalsock Post 996 American Legion, P.O. Box 171, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania.
