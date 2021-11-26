Francis L. “Butch” West Jr., 73, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. “Butch” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 9, 1948, the son of Francis L. West Sr. and Bessie Barber West.
He was a graduate of Elk Lake High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Marie Corps. during the Vietnam War. Following completion of his military service, Butch worked as a stone mason and was later employed by Fenton Welding in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, for over 25 years until retirement.
Butch was a life member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his sons, John West of Montrose, Eric West and wife Ashley of Monroeton; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Hoover and husband Bernard of Wyalusing, Betty Reynolds of Wysox, Rosalie Warfle of Stevensville, Florence Weed and husband Larry of Sugar Run, Violet Weed and husband David of East Smithfield, Margaret Johnson and husband William of Canton; brothers, Frank West and wife Marie of Athens, Jim Oliver of Big Pond; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Bridge Street Hill, Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressd by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
