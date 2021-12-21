Francis Leo Tourscher Sr., age 99, lifelong Dushore resident, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Francis was born May 22, 1922, a son of the late Leo Henry and Emma Minier Tourscher. He graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the class of 1941. He married the former Helen Fitzgerald of Dushore, PA, on July 5, 1943. She predeceased him on January 3, 1989, after 45 years of marriage.
Francis was a lifetime carpenter by trade and was frequently recognized for his excellent work. He enjoyed deer hunting with his open site 8MM rifle and could get the big one without a scope. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed reading the newspaper and hundreds of books. Weekly he would call close friends and family to check on them to make sure they were OK. Also, he enjoyed sending greeting cards to family and friends for all occasions.
Francis was beloved by his family and looked forward to visits from his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He enjoyed hearing about what was going on in their lives, and they enjoyed listening to his stories about growing up on the farm. Of course, many pictures were taken.
Francis was a member of St. Basil’s Church in Dushore, PA, and attended mass every week his entire life.
Surviving:
Five sons:
Brian (Theresa) Tourscher Mechanicsburg, PA
Donn (Randi) Tourscher Dushore, PA
Gary (MaryLu) Tourscher Downingtown, PA
Chris Tourscher Longmont, CO
Francis (Cindy) Tourscher, Jr. Dushore, PA
Three daughters:
Judy (Roy) Sones Watsontown, PA
Lorna (Arnold) Sones Muncy, PA
Marylena Shirey Mechanicsburg, PA
Daughter-in-law: Betty Tourscher Waterford Works, NJ
Sister: Betty Fenton Dushore, PA
Three sisters-in-law:
Melinda Fitzgerald Dushore, PA
Dorothy Fitzgerald Fayetteville, NC
Celia LapinskyWilmington, NC
19 Grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by three children: Thomas Gary, Janet Helen, and Dane Gregory Tourscher; a sister: Helen Evangelisti; grandsons: Craig Tourscher, and David Tourscher; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Transferal Service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:30 AM from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with his pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to IHM Parish, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
