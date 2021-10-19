Francis “Stick” Chilson, age 62, of Towanda, PA, passed away on late Sunday evening, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, PA.
Stick was born in Sayre, PA, on Feb. 8, 1959, a son of the late Francis Allen and Ruth M. Rought Chilson. He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1977. While in school he began logging with his father. After school he continued logging for his entire career until retiring from Bobby Vandemark logging earlier this year.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheeler, yardwork, and taking care of his flower gardens. He loved the outdoors and watching western movies.
He is survived by: Sons and daughters-in-law, James McKean and Amanda Young, Monroeton, PA, Shawn McKean, Rome, PA, Chad (Deanna) McKean, Wysox, PA, Francis “Sticky” McKean, Towanda, PA, Darin McKean, Towanda, PA; daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya Goss, Towanda, PA, Angel (Josh) Moore, Towanda, PA, Erma (Saiyd) Muhammad, Towanda, PA; grandchildren, James, Dakota, Haleigh, Metallica, Laura, Zachary, Justin, Jasmine, Josh Jr., Jabari, Josiah, Lariah, Brycen, Alexis, Thomas, Destinee and Darin Jr.; brother, Robert Chilson, Sylvania, PA; sisters and brothers-in-law,Betty Merritt, Powell, PA, Debbie (Todd) Fenton, Franklindale, PA, Sophie Chilson, Syracuse, NY.
Besides his parents, Stick was predeceased by his brother, Arthur “Art” Raymond Chilson on June 18, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, 18853, with Pastor Brad Crane of the Victory Church officiating.
Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. until the start of the service at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Guthrie Clinic, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840. Please put in the memo, Funds go to 5 Main Oncology.
