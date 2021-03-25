Francis Xavier Madden, 85, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a devout member of the Saints Peter & Paul parish, where he served as an usher for many years.
Born July 19, 1935, in Ashland, PA he was raised there the son of the late Anna (Klassen) Madden and known as “Sanko” by his anthracite family in Schuylkill County.
Following graduation from Ashland High School in 1953, Frank was drafted into the United States Army. He often said he conquered the Mohave Desert and held it for two years. It was also reported that while there, he tended to the garden of the General’s wife, which perhaps led to his life-long interest in gardening. He also distinguished himself as a marksman during his military service.
Upon his honorable discharge from the US Army, he returned to Ashland, PA to court his ‘best girl’ and love of his life, Anne Marie (“Annie”) Schuyler. They were wed on Nov. 25, 1961, at St. Mauritius Church in Ashland.
Frank spent many autumn days in his younger years traveling from northern Schuylkill County to hunt the hills of Sullivan and Bradford Counties. It was an employment ad in a Philadelphia newspaper describing an upstart hardboard plant in Bradford Co. that caught his attention. He interviewed in Philadelphia for a position at the Towanda Masonite plant and was hired on Dec. 27, 1965, before the plant was operational and where he spent his career, and eventually retired as the Director of Technical Services in 1997 after 32 years at the mill. He developed many friendships at the plant and was proud, despite the occasional challenges, to be part of the shared purpose of successfully managing the business and marketing the renewable hardwood resources of the area. The job took him around the world to China, Europe, and the Netherlands.
Together with his wife, he built four different homes in the Towanda area, but Asylum Twp. and its residents held a special place for him. It was in 1966 that he built the first family home there, before relocating briefly to a Masonite facility in Cincinnati, OH. Upon return, with his children of school age, he and Annie built a home in Towanda nearer the schools, where they lived until they reset their roots again in Asylum Twp. with the purchase of a property in 1993. It was there that his stewardship inclination could be exercised in the woodland and fields encompassing the property. He planted trees by the hundreds and made timber stand improvements that only later generations could enjoy. He also served as an Asylum Twp. supervisor and on the workforce development board of the Northern-Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Frank was an avid beagler and outdoorsman, which was an anchor to some of his many friendships. He judged field trials by horse in his day and has been a member of the Towanda Beagle Club for well over a half century. He was also a member of the South Mountain Hunting Club, The Towanda Gun Club, The Elks Club, The Knights of Columbus and a former member of the Towanda Country Club, Quarry Glenn, and Wheel Inn. He was an avid American dart shooter and spent many years competing in the Bradford county dart league.
He enjoyed traveling with his precious Annie, particularly south during the late winter to get a jump on the golfing season. The pair also most recently delighted in a cruise through the Panama Canal. The canal was a civil engineering feat that his uncle ‘Colonel’ Frank worked on after his WWI discharge as the finishing touches to the project were being completed.
Perhaps Frank’s greatest joy was keeping up with his children and grandchildren, always having the utmost interest in their careers and accomplishments on and off the field of sports. He was his grandchildren’s greatest fan and encourager. He was looking forward to meeting his first great-grandson in June.
His family will miss the fruits and vegetables from his garden and the voluminous foraged wild blueberries from Barclay and South Mountain. There were few that could out pick him when the berries were ripe, and the whole family was expected to participate.
Blessed with his ever-witty remarks, surviving are his wife, the former Anne Marie Schuyler, with whom he spent a wonderful 59 years of marriage; a son, Mark (Kelly) Madden of Towanda, PA; a daughter, Ann (Jeffrey) Smith of Towanda, PA; five grandchildren, Morgan Madden of Williamsport, PA, Taylor (Cole) Long of Towanda, PA, Schuyler, Simon and David Smith, all of Towanda, PA; a great-granddaughter Larayiua Clark; an Aunt Marie Gough of Mount Carmel; many nieces and nephews, and friends. He shared many special times playing in the Towanda Country Club Invitational Tournament with his nephew Thad Madden of Coatesville, PA.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Madden; brothers William Madden and Lawrence Madden; and a step-sister Catherine Dando.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, PA. Interment will follow at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, N. Towanda, PA. A time of sharing and celebrating his life will take place later in the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Towanda Gun Club, and all are welcome.
The family would like to commend and thank the many people with the Guthrie organization including staff with the Towanda Campus and Robert Packer Hospitals, the Bradford County Manor, and Guthrie Hospice, who tended to his care and helped the family over the last month.
Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Agnes School, 102 3rd Street, Towanda, PA, where all his children and grandchildren once attended. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
