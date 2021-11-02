Frank C. Maffei, 56, of Athens, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on August 10, 1965, in Freeport, NY, the son of the late Frank C. Sr. and Edith A. (Snedeker) Maffei.
Frank was the Creative Genius Wine Maker for Staggering Unicorn Winery in Athens which he owned and operated with his wife, Christy. He loved and was very proud of his daughters and granddaughter. Frank was always willing to lend anyone a hand no matter the need. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He loved reading and computer games.
He is predeceased by his brother-in-law Mark Novotny and father-in-law Paul Novotny.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Christy L. Novotny Maffei at home, daughters and sons-in-law Emily and Ben Hoke of Peterborough, NH and Alexandra and Michael Chandler of Athens, PA, and granddaughter Olivia Hoke. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Cynthia and Michael Vuksta of Athens, PA, sister Cher Johnson of Owego, NY, mother-in-law Mary Novotny, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brett and Diane Novotny, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00pm at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
