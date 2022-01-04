Frank Dean Carr, Sr., age 90, of Wilmot, PA passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home.
Frank was born on January 10, 1931 the son of the late William and Emily Vanness Carr. He attended Wyalusing High School.
After high school he went to work on the Lloyd Scrivens farm in Wilmot, PA. He married the former Marilyn Fiske on February 28, 1948. He and Marilyn purchased the farm in 1964 where they raised their five children on the Wil-Val Farm. In addition to operating the farm he helped start the Carr and Stanton Saw Mill in 1980. He was also involved in the teardown of the old Wyalusing High School.
Frank was a member of the Wilmot Grange #512. He was a Wilmot Township Supervisor for 18 years. He was a tremendous contributor of the building of the new township building. He was very proud of building the pond behind his farmhouse. Later in life he enjoyed riding his Gator around checking on the farm and visiting with his neighbors.
Frank is survived by his children and spouses, Bonnie and William Keeney of LeRaysville, PA, Richard and Katherine Carr of Wilmot, PA, William and Carol Carr, Sr. of Wilmot, PA, and Frank and Connie Carr, Jr. of Wilmot, PA; son-in-law, Jay Stanton of Wilmot, PA; his grandchildren and spouses, William and Melinda Keeney, Jr., Mercena and Joe Ross, Ellen and Robert Feeko, Nicholas and Justine Keeney, Paul and Alisha Keeney, Richard and Liz Carr, Jr., Brian and Danielle Carr, Colleen and Ricky Shaffer, Stacey and Frank Thompson; William “Snapper” and Daralyn Carr, Jr., Milo and Tanya Carr, Kim Carr, Jason and Joanne Stanton, Kelly and Mike Rocchi, Shauna Case, Brandon and Tori Carr, and Anthony Carr; 48 great-grandchildren; a few great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn L. Carr (d. June 23, 2016); his daughter, Sue Stanton (d. December 29, 2012); and his great-granddaughter, Cali Lee Carr (d. October 3, 2011); and his siblings, George Carr, Johnny Carr, Paul Carr, and Helen Kisner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Interment will take place at a later date at the New Era Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Frank’s name to the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Skilled Nursing, 1 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home at 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
