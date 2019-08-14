Frank Henry King, 82, formerly of Towanda, passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Highlands Healthcare Center in Laporte, Pennsylvania. Frank was born in Towanda on Jan. 7, 1937, the son of Nathaniel “Nat” King and Mary Jane Miller King. Frank provided home care for his mother for many years until her passing. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth C. King Sr. and Madeline King of Wysox; sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Steve Gandolf of Sayre; special niece, Shirley Savercool and husband, William of Waverly; as well as several additional nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frank was predeceased by his father, Nathaniel in 1950, mother, Mary Jane in 2003, sisters, Carol King in 1954, Dorothy Mingos in 2017, Mary Edwards in 2017, brother, David King in 1968 and nephew, Kenneth C. King Jr. in 2009. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
