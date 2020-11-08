Frank J. Fisher, 84, of 512 Third Street, Towanda, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. The family requests that face coverings and social distancing be observed by all who attend. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

