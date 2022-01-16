Frank L. Toth, “Frankie”, 58, of Canton, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Gatehouse in Williamsport following a courageous fight with cancer and later Covid. Born on February 10, 1963, in Sayre one of four sons to Albert T. Toth and the late Carolyn (Johnston) Toth. He grew up in Canton and attended Canton Area Schools.
Frankie loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing and all of nature’s beauty. Frank always looked forward to spending time with his brothers. He possessed a very kind, loving heart and treated everyone with respect.
Frank is survived by his father and stepmother; Al and Nellia (Scott) Toth of Canton, brothers; Albert Toth II of Avis, Pa, Chris Toth of Canton and Timothy Toth of Williamsport, stepbrothers; Joe Smith of Roaring Branch and Mikes Fives of Troy, an aunt and uncle; Glenn and Bennie Johnston of Canton as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his mother, he was predeceased by; great grandparents, Joe and Mary Toth, grandparents, Frank and Loretta Toth, Bill and Elsie Johnston, an aunt, Ann Griswold, uncle, John Toth as well as a cousin, Linda Wood.
In maintaining with Frank’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be held at the family’s convenience. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Frankie’s family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.