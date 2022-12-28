Frank R. VanDelinder, age 73, of Millerton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro. He married the love of his life, Helen R. (Pratt) VanDelinder, on September 5, 1970, sharing 52 years of marriage together. Born September 30, 1949, in Troy, PA, he was the son of the late John R. and Helen C. (Heysham) VanDelinder.
Frank graduated from Williamson High School, operated his family dairy farm for several years and served six years in the United States Army. Although he was a full-time truck driver, he dedicated most of his life to his community and local emergency services, having served as the Jackson Township Supervisor for over 25 years, a volunteer firefighter with the Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years and a member of the Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance Association. Frank joined the Big Elm Fire Department in 1977, served as Chief from 1986 until 1995 and remained a department Trustee up until present day. He was a local bus driver, a member of the Daggett United Methodist Church and the Tioga County Sewer Authority.
Frank was employed as an excavator under Dick Smith, with the North Penn Gas Company, and ran his own excavating company, completing the gravedigging for many burials in local cemeteries. His love of dairy farming carried over to his full-time career of driving milk truck for Pelton Trucking Company, where he retired. In addition to being a member of the Mansfield Firemen’s Association, Frank also enjoyed calling Bingo for Sunday Night Bingo at the Mansfield Fire Hall. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed poking fun at anyone who would listen. He was described by family as strict, but fun with a great work ethic, which he instilled in his children.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 104 years (shared joke between them having 52 years each), Helen R. VanDelinder, of Millerton; children, Stephanie VanDelinder, of Hammondsport, NY, Terry VanDelinder, of Kingston, OH, Thomas (Jessica) VanDelinder, of Millerton, and Embee VanDelinder, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Anthony, Dillon, Michael, Cory, Nicole (Dylon), Tyler, Ayla, Kohen, Spencer, Bryce and Embee; great granddaughter, Brilyn; sister, Edith (Donald) Maynard, of Lakeland, FL; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his uncle, Harry VanDelinder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Frank’s name to either the Jackson Community Park, PO Box 48, Millerton, PA 16936, the Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, 7744 PA-549, Millerton, PA 16936, or the Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance Association, 381 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at Wilston-Currie Funeral Home, 130 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933, with the firemen’s last call service to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be an additional two hours of viewing at the funeral home on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, with Frank’s funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon, with his brother-in-law, Rev. Donald Maynard officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Watson-Roseville Cemetery on a later date, www.wilstoncurriefh.com.
