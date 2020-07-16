Franklin B. Rockefeller “Rocky,” age 81, of Friendsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on Aug. 5, 1938 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Mervin and Sarah (Jones) Rockefeller.
Frank was a graduate of Rush High School/Elk Lake Joint High School, class of 1957. He worked during his school years milking cows on local dairy farms before school each day. He went on to become a truck driver then owner of Rockefeller Logging which is still in operation today. He could always be found outside working on machinery.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joan (Hillis) Rockefeller; his brother, Willard R. Rockefeller; and his sister, Jean A. Cheer.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Anne Rockefeller of Friendsville, Pennsylvania, Brian and Monica Rockefeller of Little Meadows, Pennsylvania; son, Gale Rockefeller of Friendsville, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Marci and Jamie Barton of Friendsville, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Kristy, Colby, Moriah, Andrea, Chance, and Logan; great-grandson, Michael; and brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Michelle Rockefeller of Maysville, Kentucky.
A memorial visitation for Frank will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
