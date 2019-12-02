Fred L. Arbona Sr. went to meet his Creator peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was 101 years old.
He always enjoyed life, working hard, traveling extensively through most of the world for business and for pleasure. He had a very adventurous and interesting life indeed!
A direct descendant of Mallorcans (Mallorca, Spain) he grew up in Puerto Rico and New York, where he furthered his education. He later became an officer of the Army-Air Force during WWII and in 1946, he left his military career to work with his father in Manhattan, New York at P. Arbona & Sons. In his own right, he became a successful businessman in the textile industry. Upon retirement, he was able to embrace his beloved sport of fly fishing (a noble sport) which he shared with his son Fred Jr., who dedicated his beautiful book on the subject to his father.
He first married in 1945 and had five children: Annette Parker, Helene Robbins, Fred Arbona Jr., Ronald Arbona, and Jeannie Siesener Prosch.
He married for the second time, Zelmy Badilla. Later on they moved from Long Island, New York to Troy, Pennsylvania, where they lived 33 years and then moved to Sayre, Pennsylvania in 2015.
He is survived by his wife Zelmy, four of his children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all very dear to him.
Rest in peace dear husband and friend, father, grandfather and uncle.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at The Epiphany Church at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Burial will follow at the Tioga Point Cemetery will full military honors being accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Fred’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
