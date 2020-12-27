Fred R. Pazzaglia, age 79 passed away at his home in Rutland Township on Dec. 17, 2020. He was the son of Romolo and Italia Pazzaglia. He was preceded in death by his brother John and nephew Jimmy Pazzaglia of Columbia Crossroads. He is survived by his wife Jean Jenkins Pazzaglia of Mansfield, PA, his brother Ronald Pazzaglia of Wellsboro, PA and sister-in-law Pauline Pazzaglia of Hanover, PA, several nieces and nephews, as well as many good friends whose lives he touched throughout his life.
Fred was deeply rooted in agriculture as a lifelong dairy farmer. He became an accomplished aviator, learning to plot Piper Cub and Cessna aircraft. During his younger days, his need for speed included fast cars, motorcycles and snowmobiles. As a good hand with a wrench, his mechanical skills excelled in the garage.
Known for his friendly smile, good nature, funny stories and kind lending generosity, Fred served as a mentor to several youth in the area. He was a sporting man who enjoyed a good game of cards with a friendly wager and interesting conversation. The leagues at Maple Lanes saw him as an avid bowler.
Although Freddy has made his final flight in this world, his spirit will live on through the memories in life he has provided to us.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
