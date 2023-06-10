Fred Richard Vanderpool, 53, of Towanda, PA passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, following declining health. Fred was born in Towanda he son of Catherine Johnson Vanderpool and Fred Vanderpool.
Fred was formerly employed by the Daily Review, Towanda Tree Farm, and Monroeton Borough.
Fred enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Cassimae Vanderpool, step son, Patrick Vanderpool, mother, Catherine (Johnson) Vanderpool, father and step mother, Fred and Debbie Vanderpool, half-brothers, Ray Johnson and wife Jennifer, Burton Johnson, Uriah Vanderpool and wife Fawn, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, Best Friends, Albert Pronti and Butch Hatch, and his much loved cat .
Fred was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Mary Johnson on October 25, 2020, maternal grandfather, Charles Johnson on July 21, 2009, and paternal grandmother, Gladys Vanderpool.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Pam DeWolf officiating. Interment will be private in the Cole Cemetery, Towanda Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.