Frederick E. “Fred” Crandall, 81, of Gillett, PA passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the Sayre Healthcare Center. He was the loving husband of the late Phyllis M. (Anderson) Crandall who passed away June 20, 2007. The couple married Jan. 28, 1968 and had 39 happy years together.
Fred was born on April 7, 1939 to Elmo F. and Vera May (Freeman) Crandall and was a graduate of East Smithfield High School. He was a farmer and a Union Carpenter for Local #577 in Horseheads, NY. Fred loved to travel the local countryside visiting and taking care of family and friends.
Fred is survived his children Todd E. Crandall and Tami (Jerry) Forbes, both of Gillett, his granddaughters Kayla Forbes Bastinelli and Tonia Forbes Young, his great grandchildren Haylee Young, Braxten Bastinelli, Colton Young, Blake Bastinelli, and Owen Melens, his step son Jon Becker of Elmira, NY, step daughter Kim Becker of Horseheads, NY, step granddaughter Alisha Robbins Talmage and her children. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis, and his former wife Nila Jane Crandall.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for a viewing from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY.
Contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to the American Cancer Society1948 E. 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.
