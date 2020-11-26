On the morning of Nov. 20, 2020, the gentle soul of Frederick E. Post passed into the hands of his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Fred was born on Aug. 6, 1926 on the family farm in Sheshequin, to William H and Mabel Jane Post. He started out as a farmer working with his father on the family farm then became a contractor until he retired. Fred lived in the same house for 90 years until his marriage to Liz Frankenfield in Nov. 26, 2016 and moving to Williams Township, Pennsylvania in 2016. A faithful church goer he attended Union Corners Methodist Church, East Smithfield Federated Church, currently a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church of Morgan Hill. Fred loved music. Playing his guitar and singing were very much a part of his happy life along with his western attire. Fred’s easygoing personality and always ready to help anyone with anything made everyone love Fred. Along with his parents Fred was predeceased by his wives, Jean Pelton Post and Virginia Crandall Post, his sister and husband Edna & Hudson Northrup, brother and wife Ivan and Doris Post and his nephew Ronald I. Post. Fred is survived by his wife, Liz Post, step daughter, Wanda (Craig) Lezak and family, step son, Timothy (Charlotte) Frankenfield and family, his sister, Alberta Westbrook and family, in-laws Julie and Paul Moriarty and family, Betty and Fred Wheaton and family, Barbara and Tom Judge and family as well as many nieces and nephews and step nephew, Bernie Petry. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
