Frederick “Fred” C. Sites, 90, of Towanda, passed away peacefully early Feb. 1, 2020 with his loving wife of 30 years Rosie beside him at the Guthrie Hospital, Sayre.
Fred was born May 13, 1929 in New Albany, to the late Charles E. and Mary W. (Hoyt) Sites. Before retiring in 1989, Fred was employed for 27 years with National Homes, Horseheads, New York, along with Nobility Homes, Ocala, Florida, Pete Webster Construction, Athens, Harkness Construction, East Smithfield, Sites Construction, Monroeton, and Villages Golf Course in Florida.
Fred enjoyed working on his farm in North Towanda and fishing was an enjoyed past time. He was a hard worker who loved spending time with his family and friends. Fred was a past member of the American Legion, VFW and Eagles Club. He will be remembered and missed by many.
Fred was predeceased by his parents; infant daughter, Lisa Maryann; infant grandson, John Thomas Sites; granddaughter, Sueann Ackley; sisters, Elizabeth Rought, Eunice Ann Heath and previous wife, Isabelle M. (Chilson).
Fred is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Yates) Sites at home; his children, Margaret (Ronald) Hubert of Summerfield, Florida, Charles (Darlene) Sites of Belleville, Florida, Patricia (Richard) Ackley of Towanda, Paul (Sue) Sites of Monroeton, Ricky (Dottie) Sites of Belleville, Florida, Earl (Rhonda) Sites and Edward (Diane) Sites of Monroeton, step-daughter, Amy Yates (Tommy) of Towanda; sister, Laura Bullock of Towanda; and brother, James Sites of New York. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, Fred Morris, Michaele Pond, Patty Detweiler, Ronald Hubert, Stacey Graham, Charity Baxley, David, Lisa, Sarah and Kelly Ackley, Paul, Cindy, Tina, Earl, Van Essa, Emily, Eddie, and Brad Sites, Carisa Weiss, Ashley Robinson, and Dylan and Ryan Yates; along with 43 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; sisters-in-law, Kristina (Robert) Robinson, Lillian Vanderpool, Darlene Yates and Dawn Yates; brothers-in-law, William (Wanda) Yates and Frank Horton; along with special friends “Beetle” and Charlie.
Per Fred’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Family will have a celebration of life luncheon at 1 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020 at the American Legion Post 42, Towanda. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira Street, Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Fred’s family may do so at thomacremationfuneralservice.com.
