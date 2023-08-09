On the evening of Thursday, August 3, 2023, Frederick James LaMont of LeRoy Township passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 96 years of age. Born April 17, 1927 in Springfield Twp., he was the son of Joel and Helen LaMont.
During the closing days of WWII Fred served with the U.S. Army driving supply trucks, and on many occasions top level VIPs, throughout Germany and the Swiss Alps. When he returned to civilian life, he was employed as a truck driver, often doubling as a mechanic. Eventually, Fred bought his own rig which he operated until he was 85.
On February 4, 1951 he married Betty Jean Livermore. Together they raised 3 sons and shared 72 years. Fred enjoyed the simple things in life; visiting with family, snowmobiling, motorcycling, watching the birds, mowing the lawn, and supervising in the garage whenever anyone was out there working.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, at home, sons James Scott (Georgia) LaMont, Wayne Allen (Terry) LaMont, and William “Bud” Wilcox, all of LeRoy, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N Center Street, Canton, PA. Service at 10:00 with Pastor Ron Bly. Interment East Canton Cemetery. morseandkleesefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.