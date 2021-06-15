Frederick Lee Robbins, age 78, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 of heart failure unrelated to COVID-19. Fred “Dick” was born in Canton, PA on Feb. 14, 1942.
A memorial service to honor Mr. Robbins’ life will be celebrated 2 p.m. Sunday June 20, 2021 at the Park Cemetery located in Canton with the Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. If inclement weather, the location of the service will be transferred to the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton.
He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Robbins (Canton, PA), father Theron Robbins (Hillsgrove, PA), brother Dale Robbins, Sr. (Canton, PA), and aunt Harriette Barrow (Canton, PA). He is survived by his sister Michele “Shelly” Reese (Ralston, PA), son Mark Lee Robbins (Alexandria, VA), daughter Marie Ann Robbins (Tuscaloosa, AL), grandson Nathan Lee Robbins (Springfield, VA), stepmother Edna Robbins (Hinesville, GA), half-brother Theron Robbins, Jr. (Boyers, PA), nephews, nieces and cousins.
Fred attended Canton Area High School and graduated with the class of 1959. He served in the US Navy for three years as Gunners Mate Petty Officer. Following his honorable discharge, Fred began working at the Department of Defense, serving a total of 41 years of military and civilian service. He retired from the Department of Defense in December 2000 as Directorate for Intelligence J-2 Defense Intelligence Agency.
Fred’s passion was riding his bicycle every day. He commuted to work on his bike from his home in Alexandria to the Pentagon until he retired. Following retirement, he rode his bike nearly every day. He loved going on multi-day bike trips and rides with the Potomac Peddlers’ and Oxen Hill Bike clubs and his many loyal bicycle-riding friends. His bike trips included tours across Iowa, Colorado, Alabama, Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and many parts of Virginia and Maryland.
Donations in memory of Frederick L. Robbins may be directed in his name to the Green Free Library, 38 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724 or the Park Cemetery Association c/o Jane Riggs, 11921 Route 14, Canton, PA 17724.
