Frederick Otto Dinse Jr, age 87 of Parrish, FL formerly of N Rome, PA, went to be with the Lord at his home August 3, 2021. He earned his BS of music Education from The State University of New York, a MS from in Elementary Administration from Hofstra University and his Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility.
He was married August 11, 1956 to his sweetheart Joan Bender. They would have been married 65 years August 11, 2021. They met at college, both music majors. They left the suburbia of Brentwood, NY to move to the country in Ghent, PA, where they raised their 4 children. He was very active in the N Rome Wesleyan Church for many years.
He started his career as a music teacher in Valley Stream, NY. After moving to PA he served as Principal and then Superintendent of the Northeast Bradford School District. He served in the army from 1956-1958 as an instructor for the 19th Army Band.
Fred loved music and played tuba and string base in several bands. He also sang in several church choirs.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as deacon. His life bible verse is Romans 8:28. “We know all things work together for good to those that love Him, who have been called according to His purpose. “Fred’s wish for all his loved ones is to accept Christ’s sacrifice so they can join him in Heaven.”
He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Mary Dinse and his grandson Tony Horton. He is survived by his wife, Joan Dinse; three sons, Walter (Kathy) of Lakeland, FL, William (Joan) of Naples, FL, Daniel (Ling) of Elizabethtown, PA and a daughter, Wilma (Roger) Horton of Parrish, FL and one brother, Robert Dinse of Ellenton, FL, 11 grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Joel, Scott, Wade, Rebekah, William and Elaina Dinse, Molly Marshall, Holly Fleuriot, Erica Paris and 6 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Parrish, FL August 21 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to New Hope Baptist Church 9422 Old Tampa Rd Parrish, FL 34219 or Tidewell Hospice 4152 37th St Palmetto, FL 34221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.