Frederick Stroud, Jr, 77, of Troy, PA passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Darway Nursing and Rehab Center in Forksville, PA. He was the loving husband of Pearl (Forrest) stroud. The couple married April 8, 1967 and had 56 happy years together.
Fred was born on June 2, 1945in Wilkes-Barre, PA son of the late Frederick and Helen (Rinehimer) Stroud, Sr. He graduated from the Scranton School for the Deaf in 1964, and after took a Draftsman course at King College in Wilkes-Barre. Fred was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Society for the Deaf and worked for several years at Paper Magic in Troy. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Troy.
Fred is survived by his wife Pearl, grandchildren: Ethan, Kayla and Carlee Stroud and Seth Vickery, sister Trudy (Wayne) Shonk of Hatfield, PA, brother Jody (Joni) Stroud of Drum, PA, sisters-in-law Lynn Stroud, Donna Brass, Sally Forrest, Shirley Forrest, and Eunice Wilston, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Daniel Stroud, and his brother William Stroud.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 12:00-1:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Fellowship Bible Church, 121 Mudcreek Road, Troy, PA. The memorial service to honor Fred’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 PM on May 6th at the church with Rev. Mark Steckiel officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to charity of one’s own choosing.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
