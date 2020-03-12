Fredrick A. “Fred” Rosencrance, 79, North Orwell (Rome) passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020 at his home following declining health. “Fred” was born March 15, 1940, the son of Calvin John and Doris Lillian Kellogg Rosencrance in Milford. He graduated in 1958 from Delaware Valley High School and attended Kutztown State College as an art major where he met and married Donna M. Harvey in 1962. He was employed by International Business Machines in Endicott, New York, and later returned to being employed as a cross-country truck driver. Fred was an avid reader and he enjoyed music, painting and genealogy. He was successful in finding and filling many gaps in his and other genealogical family histories.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his wife, Donna M. Harvey Rosencrance; step-sons, Jim Gowin and John Sweat III; sisters, Linda Lee Rosencrance Bonner and Carol Jane Rosencrance Crellin Grim and brother, Steven Blair Rosencrance. He is survived by his wife, Judy A. Gowin Rosencrance; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Gary Hawkins; daughter, Dawn Rosencrance; grandchildren, Courtney and John Covey of Gilroy, California, Nathan of San Jose, California, Brooke and Tuan Tran of Henderson, Nevada, Whitney of Rexburg, Idaho, Peyton of San Jose, California; 11 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Te-a and Dalton; step-daughter-in-law, Holly Sweat and brother, John Rosencrance; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church, 510 Ann Street, Towanda, PA 18848. Interment will be May 30, 2020 in McKean Valley Cemetery, Shohola Township, Pike County, for immediate family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
