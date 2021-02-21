Fredrick Larry “Fred” Swackhammer, 66, of Tunkhannock, PA passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021 at the Commonwealth Regional Health Hospital in Scranton, PA. Fred was born in Sayre, PA on Feb. 12, 1955 one of 12 children to Daniel A. Swackhammer and Pearlena Hoover Swackhammer and grew up in Towanda, PA. In early years Fred worked in the construction industry and was later a cross country truck driver for most of his life. He loved spending time with his family and especially adored his beloved grandchildren. Fred was an avid movie buff.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle E. Greenfield Swackhammer, daughters, Kristy L. Dinelli and husband Greg, Susan Stone and husband Justin Sr., grandchildren, Haleigh and Hannah Swackhammer and Justin Stone Jr., great grandson, Easton Meehan, siblings, Earl Swackhammer (Marian), Diane Craig, Mable Champluvier (Tracey), Lola Benjamin (Richard), Minor “Skip” Swackhammer (Lisa), and Veronica Compton as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his sisters, Elaine Woodcook, Phyllis Smith, Marjorie Jane, and brothers, Daniel Swackhammer and William C. “Bill” Swackhammer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Feb. 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
