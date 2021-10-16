Freida “Marie” Bennett, 43, of 208 Oak Ridge Drive, Towanda, PA passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, PA. “Marie’ as she was known by her family and friends was born in Sayre, PA on March 19, 1978 the daughter of Margaret E. Lewis-Bennett and the late Fredrick O. Bennett Jr. Marie was a graduate of Towanda Area High School. Marie will be remembered for her kind out-going personality as she was loved by all who knew her. Marie enjoyed cats and caring for her fish tank. Marie’s family includes her mother, Margaret E. Lewis-Bennett of Towanda, sister, Shelley Middendorf and husband Scott and their children, Shyanne and Skylar Middendorf all of Asylum Township. Marie was predeceased by her father, Fredrick O. Bennett Jr., maternal grandparents, Cedric Austin Lewis and Doris Jean Baker Lewis, paternal grandparents, Mamie Della Chilson Bennett and Fredrick O. Bennett Sr., and her uncle, Thomas C. Lewis. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda with Pastor Brandon Mosier officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
