G. Gene Granger, 83, of Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
He was born in Owego, New York, on June 15, 1935, the son of George D. and Loretta (Judge) Granger.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Mert Hoke, Edna and Tom Babcock; his granddaughter, Marie Currie; and his step-son, Jeff Allen.
Gene is survived by his love, Shirley Allen; his daughters and sons-in-law, Gina and Pat Currie, Denise and Steve Green, Ellen Auffhammer and Jeff Smith; his grandchildren, Gene and Kristin Currie, Stephen and Jen Currie, Ashley Green, Taylor Green, Jeffrey Smith and Brianna Smith; his great-grandchildren, Mason, Nick, Ainsley, Nolan and Jack Currie; former wife and friend, Peg Granger; Shirley’s children, Pork Allen, Mike Allen, Joe and Paula Allen, Judy and Scott Miller, Nita and Tom Brady; five nephews and their families; his step-children, Josh and Nicole Sindoni, Sarrah and Neil Lewis, Tarrah Sindoni, Gabe and Collene Sindoni; and many good friends including two special friends, Joe Allen and Mike Allen (his cookie buddy).
Gene was a wonderful partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was an avid hunter “back in the day” always getting his buck. Gene was especially an excellent woodworker and craftsman.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.