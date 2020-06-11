G. Jeanne Stephens Bennett, 78, of 495 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Jeanne was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on Aug. 18, 1941, the daughter of Roger Stephens and Ruth Felker Stephens. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1959 and while attending high school was employed by the W.T. Grant store in Towanda. Jeanne was subsequently employed by the JA Dress Company in Standing Stone, Pennsylvania, Bradford County Assessment Office in Towanda, and Outwater Pontiac Cadillac in Wysox. Jeanne was a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics in the area for a number of years. Jeanne went to truck driving school and drove truck with her husband Dale. She operated the Party Store in Macedonia for several years and was co-proprietor with her husband Dale of Star Lite Lanes in North Towanda until the time of her passing. Jeanne loved spending time with her family, camping, bird watching, and flowers.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 44 years, Dale A. Bennett; children, Dana Edwin Cobb of Minersville, Pennsylvania, Tracy William Cobb and wife Lisa of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, LaDeane Marie Canfield of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, Brian Eugene Cobb and wife Kris of Montrose, Pennsylvania, Lonnie Mitchell Cobb (Kelly Daly) of Athens, Pennsylvania, Katrina Donean Mseteka of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Stephens; brother-in-law, Kenneth M. Wright Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her brother, Roger Stephens; sisters, Kathryn “Kakie” Stephens, Sandra D. Wright and Charity Pelton; special niece, Jolene Ragan; special aunt, Lydia Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Pam Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Standing Stone Cemetery, Standing Stone Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Memorial EMS, 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848, in memory of G. Jeanne Stephens Bennett. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
