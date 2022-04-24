G. Richard Morris, 92, of Troy, PA passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Sarasota Hospital in Sarasota, FL. He was born on January 26, 1930 in Williamsport, PA, son of the late George and Grace (Thomas) Morris. Richard’s education included the Troy School System, Mercersburg Academy and John Hopkins University. He was a US Army Veteran and served as military police. Richard worked in the family business: Troy Dairy Farms in Troy, PA before moving into banking and then financial services. He was very active in the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church of Troy and the church choir. He spent many summers in Eagles Mere at Graylodge on Lynwood Avenue. Richard was a member of the Troy Vets Club, Wheel Inn, the Elmira City Club, and the Corning Country Club. He was an avid Traditional Jazz and Dixieland music fan and was a member of The New Orleans Jazz Club. Richard was proud of his 1961 Jaguar Mark II with right hand drive. He enjoyed racing it at Vintage Gran Prix in September at Watkins Glen Speedway and the Glenora Wine Rally.
Richard is survived by his nieces: Ann (Thomas) Palmer of Coryland, Joan (Paul) Theodorakos of Troy and Jill (Mark) Johnson of Tampa, Fla.; great nieces and nephews: Sarah Palmer Haflett, Jeffrey Palmer, Katie Palmer Vonderheide, Justin Theodorakos, Molly Theodorakos, Benjamin Johnson, Daniel Johnson, and Peter Johnson; and a great-great nieces and nephews: Whitney Haflett, Olivia Haflett, Thomas Haflett, Adelyn Theodorakos, Ella Theodorakos, Jacob Palmer, Evan Palmer, Jane Antos, Theo Antos, Lily Vonderheide, Jack Vonderheide, and Violet Johnson. He will be missed by many but especially his dear friend Dorothy Gordon. Richard is predeceased by his parents, brother Tom and sister Mary Holmes.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 12:00-1:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy, PA. The funeral service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 1 st at the church with Pastor Joshua Yorks officiating. Burial will be private in Eagles Mere Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the Snack N’ Sack Program of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy, PA 16947 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, Ulster PA 18850.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
