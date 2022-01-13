G. Wayne Scott, “Scotty” 84, lifetime resident of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, following a brief stay at the Bradford County Manor. Guy Wayne was born on July 9, 1937, in his family’s home in Canton, a son of the late Merritt and Katherine (Comfort) Scott. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1955. At the age of 18 his piano talent’s took him to the Cincinnati Conservatory for Music. On April 27, 1957, Wayne married his soulmate, the former Marilyn VanDeMark in the Wyalusing United Methodist Church. Together they shared 64 years of wedded bliss and raised two sons. Earlier, he was employed for several years by Sears & Roebuck located in Elmira, NY. In 1973, Wayne along with the late Dick Morgan, purchased Canton’s Coffee Shop and Bowling Lanes and saw to the daily operations until its sale. Most recently, Scotty was a self-employed school bus driver for the Canton Area School District for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Wayne was a member of the Mt. Top Hunting Club in LeRoy, lifetime member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Canton Area Bowling Association.
Wayne was a talented pianist and could play anything just by hearing it. He enjoyed chess, being a very gifted player and often participated in chess by mail as well as attending several tournaments in Rochester, NY. Scotty was an avid bowler, belonging to a bowling league that traveled to various bowling alleys throughout the area and state. He was active with and former president of the Canton Little League and a huge supporter of all of Canton Warriors sports. Scotty never missed a game or event that his sons or grandchildren participated in. Wayne continued his support for the Warriors after his sons graduated by attending most every game or tournament that there was. From softball, track, wrestling, football volleyball and baseball, Wayne could usually be found in the stands cheering on his beloved Canton Warriors. He was a New York Yankees fan from a young age and made sure to share his enthusiasm with his family and they attended several games at Yankee Stadium. Wayne’s favorite football team was the New York Jets. He had a great sense of humor that some might say was a little dry at times, but always got a laugh.
Surviving is; his wife, Marilyn (VanDeMark) Scott of Canton, sons; Steven (Susan) Scott of Leesburg, FL and Tim (Teresa) Scott of Canton, grandchildren; Stephanie (John) Gardner and Stacey (Danny) Dorminy all of Florida, Kristyn (Peter) Spelina of Georgia and Brooks (Ashley) Scott of Sylvania, great grandchildren; Tessa and Lana Gardner, Brennan and Annika Scott, a sister ; Sharon Parish of PA, sisters in law and brothers in law; Jean (Gordon) Miller, Marlene (Butch) Chamberlain, and Linda (Bob) Porter all of Wyalusing, Joseph VanDeMark of Sugar Run, Paul (Jane) VanDeMark of FL, Mark (Delores) VanDeMark of GA and Gail VanDeMark of Wyalusing, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special friend Mark McMurray.
Besides his parents Wayne was predeceased by a brother in law, John VanDeMark.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from Noon to 1 P.M. at the Grover Church of Christ, Grover, PA 17735. A funeral service to honor Mr. Scott’s life will follow at 1 P.M. with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Burial will be in Beech Flats Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Wayne’s loving memory to the Grover Church of Christ, 498 Grover Rd. Grover, PA 17735 or to the Bradford County Manor, 15900 Rt. 6, Troy, PA 16947. Please share your memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.