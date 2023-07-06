Gabriel D. Wise, 30, died on June 30, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital as a result of a motorcycle crash.
Gabriel was the son of Jennifer (Dave) Caplinger of Towanda, PA and Donald I. Wise of Lewisburg, PA and the brother of Miriam (Kyle) Martin, Daniel Wise, Nathaniel (Priscilla) Wise, Anna Caplinger and Betsy Caplinger. He was deeply loved by his extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Gabriel had a deep and meaningful relationship with Hannah Ramsauer. Gabriel was also loved by many friends near and far.
He was born on March 14, 1993, during the Blizzard and grew up in Mifflinburg, New Berlin and Towanda, PA. Gabriel also lived in Columbus, OH, Williamsport, PA and Lancaster, PA. He had a variety of interests including biking, coffee, soccer, disc golf, the outdoors, cooking, ping pong, traveling and reading. Gabriel spent time in India with REACH, worked at Rosedale International, Thrive International Services, Camp Susque, Liberty Mountain, Alabaster Coffee and Tea, Passenger Coffee and most recently, Swift Coffee.
Gabriel had a dry, sarcastic sense of humor and his smile was heartwarming and his laugh genuine. Gabriel was a diligent hardworking man with an attention to details. He was determined and independent. Gabriel had a kind and thoughtful heart.
Gabriel accepted Christ as his Savior as a young boy and despite his struggles and trials he had a deep and abiding faith. We don’t mourn without hope and we look forward to a future eternal reunion.
A Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service will be held at North Street Community Church in Canton, PA, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 2 P.M. The slide show will start at 1:30 P.M. A time of fellowship and a meal will follow. All are invited to stay and share their memories of Gabriel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Camp Susque of Trout Run, PA or Thrive International Programs of Williamsport, PA.
The Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Gabriel and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
