Gail Elaine Heysham, 67, of Canton, passed away March 20, 2020, at the Bradford County Manor, Troy, Pennsylvania.
Born, July 26, 1952 in Troy, Pennsylvania, Gail was the daughter of Suzette (Day) and Ralph Summers. She lived much of her life in Bradford County. She was an avid hiker, a fisherman, a gardener, a reader of pioneer adventures and Alaska, and a collector of antique books. She enjoyed spending time walking her dogs, participating in the Calvary Alliance Church, and raising rabbits. She looked forward to fishing on Sebec Lake, Maine, and hiking the Appalachian Trail on the 100 miles of wilderness in Monson, Maine with her family. She always dreamed of going to Alaska. Weekends, holidays and summers were filled with plans of spending time with her friends and family, children and grandchildren. She loved her home on Rhodes Road in Canton, Pennsylvania, and lived off the land by created beautiful vegetable gardens, harvesting fruit trees/bushes, and raising rabbits. Gail cared deeply for people and work in occupations that educated children, helped in church ministry, and cared for the elderly including working at the Bradford County Manor. She was loved by all who knew her; her words of wisdom, love for humanity, and kindness will carry-on with the hearts that she touched.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Heysham, of Canton; her three brothers, Gene Summers, of Canton, Gary Summers, of Williamsport, and Graham Summers, of Tavares, Florida; her children, Elaine Belawske, of Godly, Illinois, Sandra Good, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Phil Comfort, of Wallace, New York, and Virginia Comfort, of Thompson, Connecticut, Sarah and Bill Mosher, of Tioga, Pennsylvania, Rachel Heysham, of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania; Becky Heysham, of Tioga, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Breanne Comfort, of Danielson, Connecticut, Justin Lasher, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Mason Belawske, of Umatilla, Florida, Hannah Belawske, of Godley, Illinois, Terinna Adams, of Avoca, New York, Morgan Marie Ector, of Avoca, New York, and Tyson Comfort, of Avoca, New York, Darien Good, Elyssia Good, Renae Good, and Journey Good, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Travis, Heather, Rebekka, Allison, Austin, Blake, Alisha, Corey, Brandon, of Tioga and Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; Sherrie Moore, Mark Summers, Andrew Summers, Amy Summers, and Olga Summers.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Suzette and Ralph Summers; and her eldest brother, Greg Summers; and her nephew, Alexander Summers.
Per Gail’s wishes, she is to be buried in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pennsylvania, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Email: ebelawske@gmail.com for further details on the memorial service.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Gail’s memorial page by logging onto https://www.vickeryfuneralhome.com
Burial arrangements are being made under the direction of Gerald W. Vickery Jr., Funeral Home in Troy, Pennsylvania.
