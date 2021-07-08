Gale K. Raupers, 77, of Ulster, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Vero Beach, FL on March 26, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Charles J. Raupers and Margaret L. Raupers (Vallilee) on July 11, 1942 in Sayre, Pa. He was a Mason by trade, whether stone, concrete, brick or block. An entrepreneur, he owned many businesses over his lifetime, including GKR Masonry, Raupers PreCast Steps, and The Wagon Wheel Ranch.
Gale had many passions in life. He was an avid golfer; he loved playing at the Towanda Country Club (PA) and Sebastian Municipal Golf Course (FL). He enjoyed listening to classic country and gospel music. He had a passion for animals, especially his horses (Sunny and Jesse) and dogs (Bomber and Bubba). He took great pride in his wagon wheel collection, spent much of his life volunteering for the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department, and in his youth, enjoyed playing softball, sponsoring teams with GKR Masonry. In his retirement, he found joy going to classic car shows, following politics, and being surrounded by his family; having ten grandchildren, there was always a sport to watch or award to celebrate.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara, his children, Kenneth Raupers, Kimberly Kofke (Kyle), Rick Raupers, Shadoe McKee (Ian), and Tony Rockwell (Barbara), brothers Charles Raupers (Ann) and Joseph Raupers (Sylvia). Gale had ten grandchildren who meant the world to him: Nathan, Travis, Kenny, Macen, and Ariana (Kenneth), Gabrielle, Lilly, and Kyle Jr (Kimberly), Trinity (Shadoe), and Ryan (Tony). He was blessed with two great-granddaughters – Kassidy (Nathan) and Nora Jane (Travis), and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Raupers (2002), and twin brother Gary Raupers (2018).
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Interment will be in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster.
