Gale R. Benjamin Fluck, 53, of 53 Cook Road, Monroeton, PA, Franklin Township, passed away Monday afternoon, October 11, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Gale was born in Towanda, PA to Edgar “Butch” Benjamin and Winona Cook Benjamin on February 28, 1968.
She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1986 and was employed at the Bradford County Manor for 25 years retiring as an Activities Aide. Gale was subsequently employed by the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority and served as a transporter for the Northern Tier Counseling Center. Gale enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her pets, camping, bowling, and riding motorcycle.
Gale’s family includes her husband, Edward R. Fluck, sisters, Carol Sue Benjamin of Litchfield, Holly Rowe and husband Jay of Holly Springs, NC, brother, Jason Benjamin of Rome, nieces, Victoria, Josie and Joslyn, great nieces, Savhanna, Natasha, and Serina, a great nephew, Jared.
Gale was predeceased by her mother, Winona C. Benjamin, father, Edgar Benjamin, stepfather, LaVerne Vincent, brother, James “Jimmy” Benjamin and her maternal grandmother, Naomi Cook.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 14, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Dyer of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Overton, PA officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Gale’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
