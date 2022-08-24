Garry K. Rosengrant, 64, of Wysox, PA passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2022, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Garry was born in Troy, PA on December 24, 1957, and was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 1975. Garry served with the U.S. Marine Corp for 22 ½ years until his retirement. He was a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he received his Bachelor of Professional Aeronautics degree and was subsequently employed in the aeronautics industry for a number of years.
Surviving are his daughters, Leslie Warner of New Bern, TN and Ashley (Luke) Hittner of Buffalo, NY,
father and stepmother, Steward and Barbara Rosengrant of Wysox, sister, Helen Stover (Jim) of Greenback, TN, stepbrothers, Keith (Barb) Hoffman of West Lawn, PA and Kevin (Mary Lynn) Hoffman of York, PA good friend, Maggie Frawley of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Garry was predeceased by his mother, Cynthia Wyckoff in 2016 and stepfather, Ralph Wyckoff in 2005.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
