Gary C. Gregory, 64, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1955, in Waverly, New York, to the late Laverne and Reta (Carner) Gregory.
Gary started working at Penn York Lanes at a young age and then later for Brunswick. He opened several new bowling centers which gave him the opportunity to travel throughout the country. He hosted two Brunswick World Opens and Ladies Pro Bowling Tournaments. He was also involved in Junior Bowling leagues. Gary also owned and was property manager of single unit rentals in the past.
He enjoyed gardening which included vegetables, fruit trees, berries and gladioli. He generously shared the abundance with friends and neighbors.
He is predeceased by several aunts and uncles, and a special cousin, Ray Kuykendall.
Gary is survived by his cousins, Francis Carner of Binghamton, New York, Ken Gregory of Sayre, Pennsylvania, and many other cousins; long-time friends, Doris Tubbs, Nancy Hildebrandt, and Cindy Lord; and many neighbors and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s memory to: Greater Valley EMS, 904 North Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 or Guthrie Oncology Department, Patient Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840. The family wishes to thank the Guthrie staff for the wonderful care given to Gary over the years.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.